Qatar-based JMJ Group Holding has announced the official inauguration of Nafees Batteries, a large-scale lead-acid battery recycling facility, in the country's Mesaieed region, thus setting a new benchmark for sustainable industrial development and circular economy solutions in the country.

The plant is designed to safely process used lead-acid batteries (ULABs) into lead alloy ingots, reducing environmental impact and supporting Qatar’s long-term sustainability agenda, said JMJ Group Holding in a statement.

By transforming used lead-acid batteries into reusable resources, the facility will reduce hazardous waste, lower Qatar’s reliance on imported materials, and promote energy-efficient industrial practices.

Nafees Batteries is a key addition to JMJ Group Holding’s sustainability-driven industrial portfolio, building on the success of QD Recycling and further cementing the Group’s commitment to green industrial solutions, it stated.

The launch event was officiated by Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman & Managing Director of JMJ Group Holding, who formally switched on the plant’s advanced machinery, marking the commencement of operations.

The opening event was attended by a gathering of VIP guests and stakeholders, including Adel Waly, Market Research Director at Manateq Economic Zones Company; Jassim Mohammed Al Emadi, Business Development Director at Manateq Economic Zones Company; Hamad Jassim Al Bahar, Director of Waste Management Department at Ministry of Municipality; Abdullah Jumaa Al Muraikhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Environment and Climate Change Affairs at Ministry of Environment and Climate Change; Arshad KK and Afraj KK, Directors of QD Recycling as well as Abdul Razzaque KK and Mr. Hamza KK, Directors of Al Shamal Group of Companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Jabor said: "The launch of Nafees Batteries is a defining moment for JMJ Group Holding, reinforcing our leadership in sustainable industrial development. This facility is a testament to our commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and economic resilience."

"By transforming waste into valuable resources, we are not only reducing environmental harm but also strengthening Qatar’s position as a leader in responsible manufacturing. Nafees Batteries reflects our vision for a future where industrial progress and sustainability go hand in hand, ensuring a more resilient and resource-efficient economy," he stated.

Riyas Kakkunnath, Managing Director of Nafees Batteries, said: "This facility is a pioneering step in Qatar’s environmental journey. By repurposing used lead-acid batteries into high-purity lead alloys, we are significantly reducing waste, cutting carbon emissions, and ensuring a reliable supply of essential raw materials for key industries."

"Our investment in state-of-the-art refining technology meets the highest international environmental standards, setting a regional precedent for responsible and efficient manufacturing," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

