Muscat – A Korean smart farm consortium, comprising POMIT Company and Nongshim Company, has been awarded a pilot project becoming the first partner of Oman government’s smart farm initiative.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) and Omani Indian Fertiliser Company signed an agreement to finance the smart vegetable farms project in February.

Last week, H E Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture in MAFWR, and POMIT signed an agreement on the container-type vertical farm pilot project.

The project includes two 40ft containers, designed and manufactured in Korea, to be installed in Oman, besides supporting operations, training and transfer of know-how in the first three months. Following this period, the consortium will provide remote support for one year.

“POMIT is an ICT company that specialises in the Middle East market. This project will be the first government smart farm project in the Middle East. It will help support Oman’s food sustainability efforts,” said Sanghoon Yang, director of

POMIT.

“It is a meaningful start for the Korean consortium to be a part of Oman government’s smart farm initiative and be a catalyst in the food security efforts of the county,” said Sejin Kim, Commercial Attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Director General of Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency.

