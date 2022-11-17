Kenya Ports Authority has floated 32.4 billion ($262.29 mln) international tender for the construction of the Mombasa Special Economic Zone



The project will be financed through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which the Kenyan government signed on 27 February 2020.



Eligible bidders shall be of Japanese nationality in the case of the prime contractor and all countries and areas in the case of the subcontractors, Kenyan Wall Street website reported.



If the prime contractor is a joint venture, such joint venture will be eligible provided that the nationality of the lead partner is Japanese, while the nationality of the other partners is Japanese or Kenyan.



Mombasa Special Economic Zone is set to be completed by 2026 and will include the creation of a free trade zone, a free port, a logistics hub, and a mega industrial zone.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)