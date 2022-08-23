A joint venture of the UK’s Ineos, France’s Total and Saudi Aramco is evaluating the bids for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the $600 million Jubail 2 Petrochemical Complex (Package 2), in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Ineos had inked an MoU with Total and Aramco in June 2019 to build three chemical plants in Jubail as part of the Total and Aramco’s $5 billion petrochemical complex Project Amiral.

An Ineos press statement issued then said it would build a 425,000-tonne acrylonitrile plant, a 400,000-tonne Linear Alpha Olefin (LAO) plant, and associated world-scale Polyalpha Olefin (PAO) plant that will produce the building blocks for carbon fibre, engineering polymers and synthetic lubricants at a total investment of $2 billion.

“The bid evaluation for the EPC tender is currently progressing. The bids are expected to be submitted this month. The main contract is expected to be awarded by end of 2022,” a source aware of details told Zawya Projects.

The list of prequalified bidders, he said, include McDermott Engineering, CTCI Engineering and Construction Services, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, TechnipFMC, Saipem, JGC Gulf International, Samsung C&T, China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Company (CPECC), and Larsen & Toubro.

The design, project management and FEED consultancy contracts have been awarded to Worley Parsons and Technip while McDermott is the technical consultant, the source said.

Ineos had said in its June 2019 statement that all three plants are expected to start production in 2025.

