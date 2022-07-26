AMMAN — The Kingdom’s industrial exports in the first-third of the year marked a growth rate of 53.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2021, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir said on Monday.

Jaghbir said that the value of these exports in the January-April period of 2022 stood at JD2.38 billion, which is the highest over the past decade and will reflect positively on the national economy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JCI president added that the growth of the Kingdom’s industrial exports in the first four months of the year was the result of efforts exerted over the past few years, in addition to the cooperation with relevant institutions and partaking in international fairs.

He added that the industrial exports in the first third of 2022 reached 133 markets across the world, where the US accounted for the biggest share with 19.5 per cent followed by India with 18.1 per cent.

Jaghbir noted that the Jordanian industries managed to record "excellent" figures in nontraditional markets through registering export increases to Brazil, Indonesia and Australia by JD63 million, JD60 million and JD32 million respectively, mainly as a result of increasing fertilisers exports to these markets.

The JCI president said that the industrial sector also witnessed positive results in addition to the increase of industrial exports through recording a 5.4 per cent hike in the growth of the industrial production in the first third of the year compared with the corresponding period of 2021.

He noted that high inflation rates in the Kingdom might negatively affect the national industries if they continue in the upcoming period.

Jaghbir also referred to high costs of production as a result of price hikes of global production inputs, mainly the energy resources, which might lead to higher prices of end products that are manufactured locally, which are already suffering from high production costs.

