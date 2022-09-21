Jordan has unveiled five projects to be offered to investors as part of joint public-private sector ventures with four other Arab countries, a newspaper has reported.

The five projects, covering fertilisers, drugs and other sectors, are within 87 joint ventures proposed by the Higher Committee for Project Partnership, which has recently been formed by Jordan along with Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain.

The Jordanian Alghad newspaper quoted Dana Zughbi, Secretary General of Jordan’s Industry and Commerce Ministry, as saying the five projects have been selected from 12 projects proposed earlier by Jordan.

“These five projects are eligible for economic feasibility studies to be carried out by the Committee…they have been chosen from 12 projects with a total value of more than $3.4 billion,” she said.

The projects, which could be set up in Jordan and those countries, will be officially approved after the feasibility studies are completed, she added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)