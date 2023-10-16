Jordan has signed an agreement with a local company for the construction of a green hydrogen plant in the Kingdom, the official Jordanian news agency said on Monday.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh signed the memorandum of understanding with Jordan Green Ammonia Company in Amman on Sunday.

Kharabsheh said the Company would conduct a feasibility study for the project before a final agreement is signed with the government.

“This is the third agreement finalised by the Ministry for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia,” Kharabsheh said.

He said more agreements would be signed as part of Jordan’s green hydrogen strategy which “is ready and would be launched shortly.”

He revealed that 12 companies have expressed interest in finalizing contracts for green hydrogen projects in the country.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

