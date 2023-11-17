Jordan has completed the preparation of a roadmap for green hydrogen and ammonia projects as part of a strategy to attract investments into the renewable energy industry, its Energy and Mineral Resources Minister has said.

Saleh Al-Kharabsheh told an energy conference in Istanbul on Thursday that massive investments expected by Jordan in this sector will turn the country into an exporter of the two substances and this will largely boost its revenues.

“We have finished the preparation of a roadmap for green hydrogen projects within a national strategy for the expansion of renewable energy sources,” he said in his remarks, published by the official news agency on Friday.

“This roadmap defines the legal frameworks for green hydrogen and ammonia production and export…we are now in the process of determining the infrastructure for green hydrogen projects…this infrastructure will constitute the backbone for huge hydrogen and ammonia projects in Jordan.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

