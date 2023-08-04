Jordan is planning to enact laws governing green hydrogen projects as part of a national strategy to expand the use of renewable energy and export that substance to other countries, a Jordanian official has said.

After approving several solar and wind power projects, Jordan is on the way to achieving its target of boosting renewables in the energy mix to 50 percent by 2030, with the level rising to nearly 29 percent at the end of the first half of 2023, said Rasmi Hamza, director of the renewable energy fund at the Jordanian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

In remarks at an energy seminar in Amman published by Addustour and other Jordanian newspapers on Friday, Hamza said the Ministry is working to “enable the renewable energy sector” as one of future priorities.

“The Ministry is studying legal and organisational options for this sector and is preparing a strategy for the production and export of green hydrogen…this new approach will be a key future for green energy in Jordan in the future,” Hamza said.

