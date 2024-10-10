Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), will invest 50 million Jordanian dinars ($70 million) to expand its aircraft maintenance facility in Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), reports said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed with QAIA’s operator Airport International Group (AIG) in the presence of Jordanian Minister of Transport Wesam Al Tahtamouni.

The official Jordanian news agency said the project also comprises the construction of an aviation academy at the airport.

“The hangar at Queen Alia Airport will be one of the largest aircraft maintenance facilities in the region,” the report said.

In a separate statement, Joramco said Hangar 7 is expected to become operational by the end of 2024, noting that its existing infrastructure at QAIA includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

