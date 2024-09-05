Italy-based diversified group GKSD Investment Holding, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed a partnership agreement to enhance global health and wellbeing and transform equitable healthcare.

The agreement was signed by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF and Kamel Ghribi, Founder and President of GKSD Investment Holding at the WEF Head Quarters in Geneva.

The partnership will also focus on transformative initiatives, including Health Equity, Women’s Health, Energy Transition, and Foreign Direct Investment in alignment with the EU Green Deal.

As a new partner of the World Economic Forum, GKSD Investment Holding will focus on projects where their expertise and excellence would deliver the most impact.

GKSD Chairman Kamel Ghribi said: “Energy equity and access to green environmental technologies are at the forefront of how we will approach these projects. We are keen to explore together with the WEF these areas as they fall in line with universal healthcare and affordable services for all.

GKSD is proud of its mission to help build a brighter, healthier, and more sustainable future for all. By aligning to the SDG global vision, we all can achieve a better quality of life.”

The partnership also covers the use of AI-enabled technologies to enhance medical practices and the quality of patient care with particular focus on the most vulnerable.

Gruppo San Donato (GSD) and GKSD Engineering and Construction, both part of GKSD Investment Holding, recently completed the re-development of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf Teaching Hospital in Najaf governorate, Iraq under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

