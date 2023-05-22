Iraq is planning to quit several public projects and hand them over to the private sector in a drive to expand non-oil industries, the official Alsabah daily has said.

In a report on Sunday, the paper quoted Industry and Minerals Minister Khalid Al-Najm as saying there are also plans to build industrial cities in the Southern Port of Basra and other governorates within the industrialisation drive.

“There is a government plan to support the private sector…the plan involves a decision by the Ministry and other government offices to turn some public projects, mainly industrial projects, to the private sector,” Najm said.

The Minister did not elaborate on those projects apart from saying they include projects under way and those which can be executed by the private sector.

He revealed that the remaining unconstructed part of an industrial zone being built in the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate would be offered to private developers.

