OPEC member has awarded a project to build a new industrial city in the central Najaf Governorate at a cost of around $50 million, newspapers reported on Wednesday.

The Najaf Investment Commission, which is in charge of business permits and investment activity in the Governorate, has awarded the project recently along with a land plot with an area of around 9.5 million square metres, NIC’s Chairman Dirgham Kiku said.

In a statement carried by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications, Kiku said industrial projects in the city would involve petrochemicals, glass, lubricants and other products.

“This project has a preliminary cost of nearly $50 million…it is one of the largest industries cities in Iraq and it will also comprise health and police centres, warehouses, management offices and other facilities,” he said.

The project will be completed within 2 years after it is launched, he said without identifying the contractor.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon @lseg.com)