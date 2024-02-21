Iraq is considering metro projects in two other cities along with the country’s largest elevated metro in the capital Baghdad, an official said in press comments on Wednesday.

The Iraqi Transport Ministry is also studying plans to introduce tram and monorail services to cities with lower population density, said Nasser Al-Assadi, a transport adviser for Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Assadi told the official Iraqi News Agency that the Ministry is conducting a study on the possibility of building two other metros in the Southern Basra city and Nineveh in the North.

He said trains serving in the planned Baghdad metro would comprise six cars while a planned train linking Karbala and Najaf cities in central Iraq would comprise 10 cars.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

