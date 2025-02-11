Iraq intends to offer 26 contracts within a project to develop its Baghdad Airport as per an expansion plan presented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

In a statement on Monday, the Transport Ministry said Baghdad Airport expansion is part of an overall plan to develop Iraq’s civilian airports.

“The plan to develop Baghdad International Airport includes 26 projects in 2 phases…phase one comprises 16 projects covering the airport’s infrastructure and other facilities,” said the statement, carried by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

The statement did not mention when the project would be launched or provide costs but said the plan would be funded by the state budget.

In a report last month, the Transport Ministry said the Washington-based IFC has presented a 3-option plan for Baghdad Airport, including the construction of a new airport, expansion of the existing one or both options.

