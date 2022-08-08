Iraq has invited bids to build its own satellite, a project that has been in the pipeline for nearly 10 years, an official was quoted on Monday as saying.

The OPEC member will shortly sign a contract with a consultancy company that will work out the specifications of the satellite, said Adel Al-Araji, Director General of the Foreign Relations Department at the Communication Ministry.

Araji, quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications, said the project has been on the cards since 2021 but was held up by internal hostilities and budget problems.

“We have now decided to revive this project…we have issued tenders for investment companies and will soon sign a contract with a consultancy firm to set the requirements and specifications of the satellite,” he said without providing further details.

