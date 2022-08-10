(TAP) - The heads of manufacturing companies believe that the general situation of the industrial sector has improved in the second quarter of 2022 and expect a stability in the third quarter of the same year.

These data were revealed by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), which published the results of a survey conducted among heads of industrial enterprises on the situation and prospects of their business. The survey, which targeted 989 companies, was conducted between May 18 and July 19, 2022.

Regarding their assessment of the general situation of the sector, it has improved by 13% during the 2nd quarter, against 1% during the 1st quarter 2022. The rate of appreciation of production has reached 1% against -4% during the 1st quarter 2021.

Manufacturers expect an improvement in the textile, clothing, chemical, mechanical and electrical industries, against a decline in the agricultural and food industries.

The sectors of construction, ceramics and glass will be stable, according to the same survey.

The business leaders surveyed, also expect an improvement in production of most sectors, with the exception of the building products, ceramics and glass

