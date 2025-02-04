PHOTO
India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its minerals & metals (M&M) business vertical has bagged an order to set up a pellet plant and a direct reduction of iron (DRI) plant in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.
The new order is related to an expansion contract won earlier from a client, a large regional steel producer, L&T said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.
The work scope includes design-build pellet and DRI plants encompassing engineering, supply, erection and construction works.
The order is classified as a “major”, translating the value between INR50 billion to INR100 billion ($574-$ 1.15 billion).
The client’s name and country were not disclosed.
(1 US Dollar = 87.07 Indian rupees)
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
