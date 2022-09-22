India’s Essar Group plans to invest 15 billion Saudi riyals ($4 billion) to establish an integrated flat steelworks plant in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the next three years, India’s English language business newspaper The Economic Times reported.

The four-million tonnes per annum plant is scheduled to break ground by year-end and will be completed by end-2025, the report said, adding that it will have continuous casting and hot strip capacity, cold rolled coil capacity, a tin plate line, and two direct reduced iron (DRI) plants.

