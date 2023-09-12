India-based Aquatech Systems Asia and Saudi’s DataVolt Information Technology Company (DataVolt) will partner to design, build and operate state-of-the-art sustainable data centres.

The partnership comes under the ambit of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies to cooperate on water cooling and recycling technology cooperation and services, according to a joint press statement.

The collaboration was formalised following the G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India.

The statement said these data centres will be equipped with highly efficient cooling systems that minimise total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Aquatech specialises in water and process cooling solutions for data centres.

“Through this MOU, we are advancing cutting-edge technology and fostering stronger ties between India and Saudi Arabia," said Venkee Sharma, Executive Chairman at Aquatech. "Together, we will redefine the standards for data center sustainability and innovation, setting a benchmark for the industry."

As part of the Saudi-headquartered Vision Invest group, DataVolt has expertise in developing and operating renewable power, cooling, and water treatment and reusage critical infrastructure.

“Through this strategic alliance with Aquatech, DataVolt is poised to revolutionize the data centre industry. We are dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions that not only drive efficiency but also prioritise environmental stewardship," said Rajit Nanda, CEO at DataVolt.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

