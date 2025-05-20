AJMAN - The Emirate of Ajman recorded a 7 percent increase in the number of industrial establishments in 2024, with 1,549 registered factories compared to 1,444 in 2023.

The first quarter of 2025 also witnessed an additional 7.5 percent growth in the number of industrial facilities compared to the same period last year.

Maher Taresh Al Alili, Member of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the manufacturing sector is one of the most vital contributors to the emirate’s economy, accounting for 18.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

He noted that the continued growth in the number of industrial establishments reflects a supportive economic environment and the integrated efforts of relevant entities to develop the industrial sector.



