Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), the company spearheading Namibia’s $10 billion green hydrogen project, has signed up ILF Consulting Engineers (ILF) as the project management consultant for the project.

ILF will provide project management services, technical expertise, procurement and contract advice and implementation expertise to support the delivery of the project, Hyphen said in a statement.

ILF has extensive experience carrying out project management for Canada’s first-ever green hydrogen project, engineering and designing a hydrogen pipeline system in Finland, and designing a hydrogen plant in Austria.

At full scale development, the project will produce two million tonnes of green ammonia annually before the end of the decade for regional and global markets, from 7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable generation capacity and 3GW of electrolyser capacity.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

