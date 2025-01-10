Higher demand spurred by project upturn boosted cement sales in Saudi Arabia by nearly 9 percent in the second half of 2024, according to an industry report.

From around 24.5 million tonnes in the first half of 2023, cement sales in the largest Arab economy increased to nearly 26.6 million tonnes in the second half of 2025, showed the report by Yamama Cement Company.

Most of the increase was in December 2024, when domestic cement sales and production surged by around 16.4 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, the report said.

“The improvement in the second half of 2024 was supported by higher demand spurred by progress in mega projects as part of Vision 2030 as well as housing projects,” it said.

The report showed sales by the Gulf Kingdom’s 17 listed cement companies grew by nearly 4 percent to 49.2 million tonnes in 2024 from 47.2 million tonnes in 2023.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

