Italy’s automobile maker Fiat has produced nearly 50,000 cars in Algeria since it launched its plant there two years ago and it hopes to exceed 90,000 in 2026.

Fiat Algeria said it expects production to reach around 60,000 cars by the end of this year since it launched its project in the North African OPEC producer in 2023.

At the end of 2026, the company expects total production since it began operations in Algeria to reach over 90,000 units, the company said in a statement broadcast by Algeria state television and other local media outlets.

Fiat Algeria, part of a joint local venture with investment of more than $200 million, is one of several global car makers that have opened production facilities in Algeria. The plant was established by Amsterdam-based Stellantis in the Northern Oran city, where other car makers have presence.

