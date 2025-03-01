Ezz Elsewedy Automotive Factories (ESAF), a joint venture between Ezz Elarab and Elsewedy Capital, is advancing its automotive manufacturing complex project in 6th October Industrial Zone.

In the first quarter of 2025, ESAF commenced assembly of the Proton Saga, a model by Malaysian automaker Proton, in the 70,000 square metre complex, confirmed Hisham Ezz Alarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Group.

The $50 million assembly facility, one of the three planned in the complex, has an annual production capacity of up to 40,000 vehicles.

Ezz Alarab stated that Proton Saga vehicles will be sold domestically and exported to seven African countries.

He disclosed that ESAF also plans to establish a spare parts plant within 18 months. The third plant is expected to be a paint shop.

In the long term, the company plans to expand into electric vehicle (EV) production and components, he said, adding that 80,000 cars will be assembled annually in the complex.

Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton, highlighted Egypt’s potential as a gateway to Africa and the Middle East

“For this reason, we are targeting the production of 5,000 Proton Saga CKD units in 2025, aligning with our long-term vision to make exports a key pillar of our growth strategy,” he said.

ESAF CEO Amr Abu El Saud said the company is eyeing to serve local and global brands through contract manufacturing and assembly.

Bassem Ashmawy, General Manager of Proton Egypt, noted that Proton Saga assembly represents a new milestone in Proton’s 20-year partnership with Ezz Elarab, which has brought over 18,000 vehicles of the automaker to the Egyptian market.

In November 2024, ESAF had signed a framework agreement with the Egyptian government under the Automotive Industry Development Programme (AIDP) to assemble Proton cars in Egypt.

The AIDP aims to localise automotive manufacturing and position Egypt as an export hub for Africa.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

