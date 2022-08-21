Dubai-based Erith Group has announced the establishment of an industrial-scale production plant of sealing products, Erith Industries, at the Al Hamra Industrial Area in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, which will reduce and eliminate the need to import foreign sealing products and solutions and will eventually increase the export to other countries after meeting the domestic demand.

A leading supplier of high-end sealing products and solution to key players in the energy, power, chemicals, nuclear, metal, mining and other vital sectors, Erith said the construction of the 6,500-sq-ft factory began in April this year.

Erith Industries will produce industrial gaskets with the help of computer and numerically-controlled machinery managed by as many as 7-9 highly skilled personnel by December 2022.

The new sealing products plant, which is being built at an investment of AED4 million ($1.08 million) will go into production in the next few months. Phase I of the factory will be ready for production in December this year, to be followed by the development of the Phase II.

The news of the new factory comes at a time when the global industrial seals market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from $12.11 billion in 2022 to $17.86 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The global Gasket and Seals market was valued at $69.45 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to $106.99 billion by 2027, according to Coherent Market Insights.

On the new venture, CEO Richard S. Edwin said: "Our decision to invest in the UAE is in line with the economic vision of the UAE and supports the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ programme to increase in-country value, industrial output that will reduce import dependency and help the UAE to become self-reliant in industrial products."

"We are bringing the highly-reliable and word-class technology to the region with the support of our partners Garlock and GPT – leaders in industrial seals and gasket market worldwide – to help our clients achieve the highest level of safety and reliability," he added.

Edwin pointed out that Erith's investment in the new plant is a small step towards a self-reliant UAE economy and part of the group's grand vision to develop a large industry that will not only create good-paying jobs, but will help the country earn foreign currency through exports.

"Gasket and seals are the materials used to prevent the passage of any foreign media through to and fro, the joined object while under compression. Gasket is a mechanical seal, which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, in order to prevent leakage. Gaskets allow perfect mating surface wherein they can fill irregularities," he explained.

"The primary function of an industrial seal or gasket is to optimise the performance of a machine with its process reliability," he added.

Erith Group represents a number of global brands sealing and gasket brands in the region, including industry-leading brands such as Garlock and GPT, to name a few.

Garlock is a global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions with an emphasis on safety, longevity and productivity. It works closely with end-user customers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, industry associations, and government entities to understand their unique sealing challenges and respond with innovative eco-friendly solutions.

With a history dating back over 130 years, Garlock today maintains a global presence of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

GPT is the world’s leading manufacturer of critical pipeline sealing and electrical isolation products. With a focus on safety, performance and reliability, we employ advanced engineering and manufacturing processes to meet the challenging demands of the oil and gas, water/wastewater, and construction and infrastructure industries.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).