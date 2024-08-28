Arab Finance: Helwan Fertilizers Company has appointed the Engineering for Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) as an advisor for its melamine production factory establishment with a capacity of 60,000 tons annually, as per a statement.

Accordingly, ENPPI will prepare the terms of reference, including the licensor’s document, and present them to specialized contractors.

In addition, ENPPI will oversee the execution of the project on a turnkey basis.

The project is considered the first of its kind in Egypt and Africa and the second in the Middle East, Helwan Fertilizers Company’s Chairman Hassan Abdel-Aleem said.

He added that the factory’s aims to meet the domestic demand of melamine and export abroad to scale up exports.

