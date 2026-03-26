Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported a 2% month-on-month decline in the manufacturing and extractive industries production index for January 2026, according to preliminary data.

CAPMAS said it has been applying an updated methodology for the index since January 2020, based on the 2012/2013 base year and aligned with the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC Rev.4), using monthly producer price indices.

The manufacturing and extractive industries index, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, stood at 125.89 in January 2026, down from 128.47 in December 2025.

Despite the overall decline, several economic activities recorded notable growth.

The manufacture of food products rose to 154.33 in January, compared with 129.22 in December, marking a 19.4% increase. CAPMAS attributed this to higher production volumes in preparation for Ramadan, alongside the start of certain agricultural seasons.

Similarly, beverage manufacturing surged by 37.6%, reaching 427.73 in January, up from 310.83 in December, driven by efforts to meet increased market demand.

In contrast, other sectors posted sharp declines.

The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products dropped to 50.26 in January from 107.52 in December, a decrease of 53.3%, reflecting reduced production amid existing inventory levels.

The manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers also fell by 20.7%, registering 355.65 in January compared with 448.72 in December, amid weaker market conditions.

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