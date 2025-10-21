Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir announced that work is underway to establish a logistics zone at Damietta Port aimed at expediting cargo handling and customs clearance, thereby facilitating exporters.

Al-Wazir underscored the importance of utilising the international transport services provided by the Ro-Ro line (Damietta–Trieste), which transfers refrigerated containers of vegetables and fruits from Damietta Port to Trieste Port in Italy within 34 hours. The Italian port is connected to a railway network that extends across Europe, significantly reducing time and costs for exporting companies.

During his visit to Damietta and Dakahlia governorates, the minister also inaugurated an agricultural export facility and three pharmaceutical production lines at a cosmetics factory in the Gamasa Industrial Zone.

Al-Wazir began his tour by inaugurating Agro Green for Exporting Agricultural Crops, established on an area of 11,000 sqm with an investment of EGP 300m. The plant has an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of fresh, processed, refrigerated, and packaged vegetables for export — all produced with 100% local components. The entire output is exported to key European markets, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and France.

The minister said that the opening of this plant represents a practical step towards implementing Egypt’s National Industrial Strategy, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from 14% to 20% by 2030, create more job opportunities, deepen local manufacturing, and support the transition to a green economy.

He explained that the Ministry of Industry has developed a comprehensive plan based on seven key pillars: localising manufacturing to reduce imports; expanding the industrial base to boost exports; reoperating idle factories; improving product quality; training skilled labour; and advancing digital and green industries.

According to Al-Wazir, the new factory embodies these objectives by adding value to agricultural products, enhancing export competitiveness, and creating around 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He emphasised that the government is managing the industrial file “from the field, not from offices,” through direct engagement with investors to overcome challenges. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to reviving idle factories, supporting SMEs, and integrating them into the national production network to achieve balanced industrial growth across the country.

For his part, Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk noted that the factory’s success in becoming the largest exporter of sweet potatoes to the EU demonstrates the high quality of Egyptian agricultural produce. He added that Egypt’s agricultural exports reached a record 7.5 million tonnes this year, up by 650,000 tonnes from last year, reflecting the success of the state’s strategy to promote value-added agribusiness, strengthen the trade balance, and generate employment in rural areas.

Al-Wazir also inspected the Egyptian Cosmetics Company’s factory in Gamasa, which covers 4,000 sqm and represents a capital investment of EGP 200m. The facility produces 650 tonnes annually, with 80% local components, and exports 40% of its output. It provides around 1,850 direct and indirect job opportunities.

