Egypt is banking on giant projects awarded over the past months to become a major green hydrogen producer and control 8 percent of the world’s market, the head of the Arab nation’s top investment body has said.

More such projects are expected to be awarded in the next years and Japan is expected to play a key role in funding these projects, said Husam Haiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

Haiba make the remarks on Tuesday after meeting a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to discuss new finance facilities for projects in green hydrogen and other sectors in Egypt, according to Alahram news website.

“Cooperation with JBIC will contribute to largely increasing Japanese investments in renewable energy projects in Egypt,” Haiba said.

“Our Government has set a target to control 8 percent of the world’s green hydrogen market in 2040…Egypt also aims to become a major renewable energy exporter to Europe.”

