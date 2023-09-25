The Ministry of Energy Minerals (MoEM) says it is extending every support to Oman Shell’s continuing studies into the technical and commercial viability of its proposed blue hydrogen and ammonia project.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, led a government team which met with Oman Shell’s Senior Vice- President and Country Chair, Walid Hadi, recently to discuss the latest developments on the project.

Shell is the developer of the proposed project which aims to supply blue (low carbon) hydrogen and ammonia to local and international markets enabled by capturing and storing the carbon dioxide (CO2) associated with the production process.

A suitable CO2 store for the proposed project has been identified in collaboration with PDO.

Shell has selected Duqm as the location of its blue hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing facilities where there are opportunities to supply local industries with low carbon hydrogen. Commenting on the role that the plan could play in the creation of a hydrogen economy in Oman, Al Aufi said: “The Sultanate of Oman is committed to its declared target of Net-Zero Emissions by 2050. This blue hydrogen and ammonia project has the potential to accelerate the transition of customers to low carbon fuels, even as large-scale Green Hydrogen becomes available. The Ministry therefore supports Shell’s efforts to prove the commercial and technical viability of the project over the next phase.”

Commenting on the ongoing study, Walid Hadi said: “As the developer of this aspired blue hydrogen and ammonia project, Shell continues to support Oman’s Vision 2040 and its ambition to reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 by supplying low carbon fuels domestically and abroad. Through pre-feasibility stage, we aim to mature the technical design, commercial arrangements with the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and customers and demonstrate the broader in country benefits of the project.

“We, at Shell, see blue and green hydrogen projects as reinforcing the strengths of each other in Oman and are pleased to be the lead developer also of the Green Energy Oman renewable hydrogen project.”

