DUBAI, 22nd March, 2022 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality organised a customer forum for companies working in the field of waste collection, transport and treatment in the Emirate of Dubai with the aim of creating excellent environmental partnerships with the private sector and providing quality services that satisfy the aspirations of all customers of the Municipality.

The event was organised with the aim of informing and educating companies working in the field of sustainable waste management in Dubai on the importance of promoting ways and means to benefit from solid waste by adhering to special regulations and legislations.

It was an ideal platform to expand the horizons of serious dialogue and sit face to face with customers and representatives of the private sector to hear their constructive comments and closely identify their needs to reach the highest levels of public satisfaction by providing the best services in line with the most distinguished practices and approved international standards.

A number of themes and presentations were reviewed and discussed, including raising awareness on the importance of enhancing solid waste separation from the source, collecting and transporting waste and the opportunities and challenges in these areas, in addition to reviewing and discussing a working paper entitled "Supporting the Recycling Industry" and Waste Treatment in the Emirate of Dubai.

All the proposals submitted by the participants were documented and all inquiries addressed to the concerned officials in the Waste Management Department of Dubai Municipality were clarified. Many creative approaches and ideas to overcome all the difficulties that may be faced by companies working in the field and dealing with the public were also explained.

Dubai Municipality is keen on creating and sustaining opportunities with the private sector, who are the Municipality’s "partners in sustainable development" in the field of sustainable waste management, as this sector is promising and awaits a prosperous future. The Municipality invites local and international companies specialised in the field of sustainable waste management to seize the opportunity and create new investments in the waste management sector in the Emirate of Dubai, which has a high-level infrastructure, and flexible economic laws and regulations will help increase the growth and development of investments.

Moreover, the implementation of the integrated waste management strategy will enhance Dubai's circular economy and will have a positive impact on the private sector including tourism, retail, manufacturing, real estate and the construction sector.