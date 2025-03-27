Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met with a delegation from China’s Deli Group, a leading manufacturer of tools and equipment, to discuss the company’s plans to establish a large-scale industrial complex in the 10th of Ramadan City industrial zone.

The project, which will span 160,000 square meters, represents an estimated $200m investment and is expected to generate approximately 2,200 new jobs.

During the meeting, Al-Wazir emphasized Egypt’s openness to industrial cooperation with serious foreign investors, reaffirming the Ministry of Industry’s commitment to providing full support to facilitate the project’s implementation. This includes expediting land allocation, securing industrial licenses, and ensuring that all necessary infrastructure is completed in parallel with the construction of the complex. He stressed that such projects contribute to Egypt’s broader industrialization strategy and economic growth objectives.

The planned facility will mirror Deli Group’s advanced manufacturing plants in China and other countries. It is set to produce over 12,000 different products, including stationery, school supplies, printing machines, sports equipment, hand and power tools, and office furniture. Deli Group is widely recognized as one of China’s top brands in these sectors, with a strong global presence.

An initial timeline was agreed upon, outlining the company’s process for receiving and designing the allocated land and moving forward with construction. The minister instructed the company to strictly adhere to the scheduled timeline to ensure the timely completion of construction and the launch of production. He reassured Deli Group representatives that Egypt would facilitate a smooth establishment process, ensuring all regulatory procedures are efficiently managed.

Al-Wazir also highlighted the strategic advantages of the 10th of Ramadan City industrial zone. Its connectivity to key highways, including the Geneva Road linking Cairo to Suez, makes it a prime location for industrial investments. Additionally, the area’s proximity to the dry port and logistics hub in 10th of Ramadan City provides a significant competitive edge, facilitating both domestic distribution and international exports.

Company officials praised Egypt’s investment climate and the recent measures implemented to enhance industrial development. They specifically commended the introduction of a unified inspection committee for factories, various investment incentives, and the government’s commitment to streamlining industrial project approvals. They also welcomed Egypt’s regulatory decision prohibiting the sale, transfer, or assignment of industrial land—regardless of the governing authority—without prior written approval from the Industrial Development Authority. This regulation ensures that land recipients pay the full land price, obtain an operating license and industrial registration, and commence actual operations for at least three years before being allowed to transfer ownership.

Deli Group officials emphasized that these policies help direct industrial land to serious investors while curbing speculative transactions by intermediaries and land brokers. They expressed their confidence in Egypt as a promising industrial hub and reaffirmed their commitment to executing the project efficiently.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the success of this significant industrial investment, which is expected to bolster Egypt’s manufacturing capabilities, create job opportunities, and strengthen economic ties between Egypt and China.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

