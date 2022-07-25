Bahrain - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the largest aluminium smelter in the world ex-China, said its newest casting facility, Casthouse 4 (CH4), is a key component of the Line 6 expansion project that will help expand its portfolio of value-added products (VAP).

Commissioned in December 2018, Casthouse 4 has a built-in annual capacity of 530,000 mtpa for VAP.

"We built Casthouse 4, our newest casting facility with state-of-the-art operations, to expand our VAP portfolio. We aim to close 2022 with at least 72% VAP sales; thus exceeding our last year's sales of 63%," said Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alba, after his field visit to Casthouse 4 today (July 24).

He was accompanied by Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali, Casthouse Director A. Rasool Ahmed A. Rasool as well as senior officials during the tour to CH4 facility.

He then met shop-floor employees and commended them for setting a new benchmark in the company’s safety performance and recording more than 28 million safe working hours without LTI.

"I also thank our employees and contractors’ personnel in CH4 for staying committed to meeting our production targets while operating by the principle of ‘Safety First, Safety Always’," he added.

