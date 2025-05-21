ABU DHABI - Al Masaood Energy is manufacturing third-generation solar technology in the UAE as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions in the oil and gas sector.

Ibrahim Al Hashidi, Regional Manager of Renewable Energy Division at Al Masaood Energy, said during the “Make it in the Emirates” that the technology was fully developed domestically, with 80 percent of components produced locally. Key suppliers include Emirates Steel and Tiger Steel, among others.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said that the system outperforms global competitors by up to 20 percent in efficiency, underscoring the success of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative in enabling advanced local manufacturing.

A key advantage is the availability of industrial components in the UAE market. The support structures, made using I-beams, are manufactured by companies such as EG-Steel using steel from Emirates Steel.

These capabilities enable the company to produce large-scale solar power stations that can compete globally, strengthening the UAE’s position in renewable energy manufacturing.