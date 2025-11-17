Saudi Arabia - Oxagon, the reimagined industrial city of NEOM, has signed a land lease agreement between NEOM and Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co (AHG), leading provider of industrial gases to industries across Saudi Arabia.

As part of a planned SAR600 million ($160 million) investment, AHG will develop in multiple phases a state-of-the-art industrial gases production and distribution facility in Oxagon’s Industrial Quarter, the city’s dedicated industrial district.

With groundbreaking scheduled for February 2026, the first phase will include essential industrial gases infrastructure, offices, warehousing and distribution capabilities. Operations are also due to commence in late 2026 with subsequent phases expected to start in 2028.

This strategic partnership signals Oxagon’s readiness as an industrial city, with the production and distribution of industrial gases paving the way for tenants to ramp up development and begin production from 2026 onwards, a statement said.

“Our partnership with AHG exemplifies Oxagon’s readiness to welcome world-class tenants and accelerate the Kingdom’s transition to a diversified, future-ready economy,” said Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon. “Leveraging AHG’s industrial gases expertise, we are developing a streamlined local supply chain that meets the demands of modern industry and supports the transition to sustainable energy solutions, enabling cleaner manufacturing practices.”

“We are excited to be part of Oxagon’s development plan and are keen to play our role in supporting the industrial gases requirements of international and local investors with cost competitive, high reliability products and services,” said Khalid Abdullah Hashim CEO of the AHG Group Companies.

“The land lease agreement, followed by our investment plan in low carbon industrial gases production facilities, demonstrates our commitment to supporting the clean industrial transformation taking place in Oxagon.”

The demand for industrial gases in Oxagon is anticipated to grow as the region continues to attract industries across manufacturing, transportation and beyond. AHG’s new facility will play a vital role in localized production and distribution, reducing reliance on long-distance imports, minimizing supply chain disruptions and reducing carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions from transport. Additionally, it will enhance cost competitiveness for tenants by providing them with more affordable and reliable access to essential industrial gases. This is a step forward in addressing some of the broader environmental impacts of manufacturing, including value chain (scope 3) emissions.

As part of its phased development plan, AHG plans to produce green oxygen, nitrogen, argon and hydrogen, further supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader renewable energy transition goals. This plan will offer a strategic advantage for global manufacturers seeking to lower operating costs while meeting environmental targets.

A long-term partner of NEOM’s development, AHG currently supports the broader construction underway in northwest Saudi Arabia by supplying industrial gases and equipment to contractors. This new facility will strengthen those efforts, while also enabling tenants in Oxagon to advance infrastructure projects more efficiently. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, development of the facility will also stimulate GDP growth through the creation of specialized roles in the industrial gases sector, equipping local talent with advanced skills and expertise. - TradeArabia News Service

