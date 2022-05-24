Mohamed Hillel, Chairperson of the Egyptian Arab British Company for Dynamic Industries (ABD) said that the company established two giant factories in Abu Khreita to recycle waste and is cooperating with two global industrial entities to convert this waste into energy with investments of €750m.

During a press tour of the factory, which Daily News Egypt was able to attend, Hillel said that 2,800 tonnes of waste per day will be converted to produce 123 MW/hr.

He pointed out that the respirator produced by the company as the first Egyptian product of its kind began with research conducted by a number of young engineers in a civil company, Biobusiness, and then the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) — which is affiliated with ABD — adopted the project and sponsored it to completion.

“We applied this research model on an industrial mould, which requires the issuance of a wide range of technical, engineering, and quality documents that comply with international standards,” he added.

Hillel explained that the best method of manufacturing was then determined, and the manufacturing of 45% of the components required started. The company then selected the rest of the components to be used in assembling the device from a group of international companies.

He assured that the device passed a large number of functional, environmental, laboratory, and calibration tests to ensure that it meets international medical standards.

Furthermore, the chairperson pointed out that the device was approved by the Egyptian Drugs Authority (EDA) after being tested for many months by a number of university hospitals led by Cairo University.

Fifty devices were then manufactured, and they are currently being used in 13 hospitals in 10 governorates efficiently. He added that 450 other devices are currently being manufactured with the aim of producing 1,500 devices annually.

Additionally, Hillel pointed out that the Egyptian market is very large and that the company seeks to cover the requirements of the medical sector in the country then export to foreign markets later.

He also explained that the authority provides technical support and after-sales services 24 hours a day for all devices that it manufactures and provides maintenance and spare parts.

Furthermore, He pointed out that ABD qualified 500 Egyptian industrial entities within 20 years to operate with natural gas and set up the natural gas connections necessary to deliver gas to households for about 25 years.

This has been happening for years safely and effectively, covering 80-90% of the needs of gas companies in Egypt.

He also revealed that 2,600 municipal bakeries have been rehabilitated and converted to operate with natural gas instead of diesel within the framework of the Central Bank of Egypt’s initiative and the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to reduce environmental pollution.

Moreover, Hillel pointed out that this is the first stage within a plan to convert 12,000 bakeries to operate on natural gas in 26 governorates in cooperation with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade.

Finally, the chairperson stressed the social role the AOI plays in the field of research.

“We open our doors to university students, and we harness all our energy to implement their ideas, provide training for them, and apply their ideas onto an industrial model, as it analyses these ideas, their feasibility, and economic return in serving the community.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

