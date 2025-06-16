Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib met with a high-level delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led by Managing Director Makhtar Diop to discuss expanding cooperation and supporting Egypt’s economic development priorities, as per a statement.

The meeting comes within the Egyptian government's efforts to strengthen its strategic partnerships with international financial institutions, and explore ways to improve the investment climate, enhance competitiveness, and drive sustainable economic growth.

El-Khatib highlighted the importance of the IFC’s role in supporting investment projects in Egypt through a range of financing tools tailored to the private sector.

The discussions also revisited the outcomes of a previous meeting held in January, in which views were exchanged on cooperation priorities and the promotion of private sector participation in the national economy.

Moreover, El-Khatib emphasized the need to build on previous progress to expand the scope of collaboration and advance high-impact projects with measurable economic and social benefits.

The meeting also addressed frameworks for technical cooperation in connection with the World Bank’s upcoming “Business Readiness” report, with El-Khatib affirming Egypt’s interest in working closely with the IFC to advance in this area.

He noted that the IFC remains a strategic partner in Egypt’s efforts to broaden private sector engagement and welcomed all initiatives that contribute to accelerating growth, generating employment, and supporting sustainable development.

For his part, Diop praised the strength of the ongoing cooperation with the Egyptian government and reaffirmed the IFC's commitment to supporting priority projects.

He also expressed the IFC’s readiness to contribute to positioning Egypt as a regional hub for investment.