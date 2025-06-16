Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi conducted an inspection tour at Alexandria Port to review preparations for the "Energos Power" liquefaction vessel before its relocation to Ain Sokhna Port, as per a statement.

This is a part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Egypt’s natural gas infrastructure ahead of peak summer demand.

The visit comes within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy to enhance the flexibility and capacity of the national gas grid by integrating additional floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).

These vessels are designed to receive imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), regasify it, and inject it directly into the network to help meet rising consumption needs, particularly from power plants and other key sectors during the summer.

During the tour, Badawi reviewed the technical modifications and progress on the Energos Power vessel and directed teams to expedite preparations while maintaining strict adherence to occupational safety standards and environmental protocols.

He confirmed that Egypt now has three liquefaction units: one operational at SUMED Port in Sokhna, with two others, Energos Power among them, being prepared for integration at SUMED and Sonker Ports in Ain Sokhna.

The minister emphasized that this expansion is part of an integrated plan to diversify supply sources and ensure the reliability of fuel deliveries, especially in light of current regional challenges.

Badawi also highlighted the continued coordination between the Ministries of Petroleum and Electricity, under the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, to guarantee stable fuel supplies to power stations, whether natural gas or alternative fuels such as diesel and mazut.