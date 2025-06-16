Arab Finance: The General Petroleum Co. (GPC) has announced a new oil discovery, GPR-1X, in the Abu Sennan brownfield in Egypt’s Western Desert, as per a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

This discovery marks a key success under the first axis of the ministry's strategy to increase local production and optimize brownfields' potential.

Initial results from the newly drilled well indicate production rates of up to 1,400 barrels of crude oil per day and approximately one million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Bahariya formation.

It is also expected to add around 2 million recoverable barrels to reserves.

Chairman of GPC Mohamed Abdel Maguid stated that the well's production station is currently undergoing testing.

He also pointed to encouraging indications of further petroleum potential in the Abu Rawash G and B formations, based on electrical log data.

This is the second discovery in the Abu Sennan area within the past three months, following a March 2025 find by the company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology under GPC.

The latest results reaffirm the untapped potential of the Western Desert and highlight the role of advanced technology in unlocking value from aging oil fields.