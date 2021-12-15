PHOTO
Cairo - Mubasher: The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has set a water resources management plan with total investments exceeding $50 billion until 2037, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel Aty, announced on Wednesday.
Abdel Aty said that the plan's investments could be increased to $100 billion to improve water quality, develop new water resources, and rationalise the use of available resources.
The minister added that a national strategy 2050 was also developed to achieve sustainable management of water resources and meet the current and future water needs.
