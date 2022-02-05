MUSCAT: The potential for the Port of Duqm, which was formally inaugurated on Friday, to be a powerful growth engine for the Sultanate of Oman was stressed by a number of leading business personalities.

In comments to Oman News Agency (ONA), they pointed to the maritime gateway’s ability to drive economic activity around industry, mining and mineral processing, logistics, container transshipment, and tourism and hospitality. Further, given its strategic location, the port can also serve as a transit hub for maritime cargoes moving between the East and West, they noted.

Dr Salem bin Salim al Junaibi, Vice President of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and Chairman of OCCI’s Al Wusta branch, said Duqm Port and its special economic zone abuts major international shipping lanes connecting the markets of East Asia, Africa and the Gulf region.

As a multipurpose port, that includes dedicated quays for government, commercial and liquid cargoes, Duqm is also equipped to handle the largest container ships, as well as major cargo vessels, oil tankers and petrochemicals – capabilities that make it a strategic transit point for goods moving between the East and West. This advantageous location makes Duqm attractive for all kinds of investments, particularly in the logistics sector, he stated.

"In the next phase of its development, Port of Duqm will emerge as an integrated logistics hub in the Sultanate of Oman, a major global investment destination for logistics and a strategic transit point for international shipping lines. This outcome is in line with the objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.”

Looking back on the SEZ growth over the past 10 years, Dr Al Junaibi pointed out that Duqm already boasts a major airport, ship repair yard, modern multipurpose maritime port, oil refinery, cement plant, bus assembly yard and other international investments, besides a range of hotels and residential complexes, a network of integrated roads and services, and other infrastructure.

Haitham bin Nasser al Taie, Chief Operating Officer of Asyad Dry Dock, said the ship repair yard continues to benefit from its presence within the Port of Duqm.

"Business at the dry dock has been growing at a steady pace year after year, and 2021 was good in terms of operational activities despite the global pandemic related challenges. We were able to handle a total of over 210 vessels calling for repairs and maintenance last year,” Al Taie said.

Ali bin Abdullah al Zadjali, CEO of Duqm Quarries, said Duqm Port’s dedicated quay for dry bulk cargoes will incentive the exploitation and export of the vast mineral resources in Al Wusta Governorate. The current quay can handle up to 5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargoes annually. However, capacity can be increased if required, he said.

Duqm Quarries, he said, is working on an integrated plan, supported by experts, to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the Duqm Port’s well-equipped Dry Bulk Terminal.

Nailesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Ramdas Group, said the company plans to invest in Duqm Port and benefit from the incentives and services provided by the government to investors. He also underlined the potential for developing tourism activities at the port with the goal of attracting cruise ships.