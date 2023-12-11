Zamil Steel Construction Company, a fully owned subsidiary of Zamil Industrial Investment Company, has signed a contract worth SAR575 million ($153 million) with Sami Land Services for the construction of an industrial complex in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia,

The new facility will a key hub for the design, development and manufacture of land defense systems, said Zamil Industrial Investment Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

This comes in line with company’s ambitious plans for expansion into the industrial sector, which includes HVAC products and services, steel structures, and insulation materials, it stated.

The scope of work includes construction of the manufacturing facilities, utility buildings, admin offices and external areas as well as structural, civil, finishing, and MEP works.

Zamil Industrial Investment Company said it will be supplying all the HVAC products and services including insulated panels, steel structures and insulation materials for the project. The entire work will be completed within 16 months, it stated.

The company is expected to have a positive financial impact upon completion of each phase of the project.-TradeArabia News Service

