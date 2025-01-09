A World Bank delegation led by Jean-Christophe Carret, Country Director for the Middle East Department (Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria) met with Atwan Al-Atwani, Chairman, Parliament Finance Committee to discuss the Bank’s support for the Development Road mega project, according to Alsumaria News.

The $17 billion multi-modal corridor aims to connect Iraq to Europe via Turkey.

The report said the two sides discussed the scope of World Bank’s support for the rehabilitation of the existing railway linking Southern Iraq to the North and thence to Turkey within the Development Road initiative, and involvement of the private sector in its implementation.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

