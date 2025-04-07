State-backed Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has invited bids for the lead design consultancy services contract for the $7 billion Saudi Landbridge railway network, according to the Dubai-based project intelligence portal MEED.



The contract includes concept design and options for the preliminary and issued for construction design stages on the more than 1,000 km network, the report said.



The last date for bid submission is May 15, the report added.



The project includes more than 1,500 km of new track.



The central part is a 900 km new railway between Riyadh and Jeddah, which will provide the capital direct freight access from King Abdullah Port on the Red Sea, MEED said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

