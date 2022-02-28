The construction of the GCC railway network connecting Qatar to the neighbouring Saudi Arabia will kick off soon, reported Doha News, citing the country’s transport minister.

The 2,177 km Gulf Railway is a proposed railway system connecting all six GCC countries in Eastern Arabia. The project, expected to cost $250 billion, will be shared by these countries in accordance with the length of the rail network in their territories.

Each of the six nations will be responsible for implementing the portion of the project that lies within their territory, whilst also constructing their own railway lines, branch stations and freight terminals, stated the report.

Given their size, the UAE and Saudi Arabia will spend the most on the project, followed by Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Qatar Rail will develop the network in the country, while it will be done by Etihad Rail in the UAE and Oman Rail in the sultanate, it added.

"All necessary groundwork to implement the grand project has been completed, including the detailed engineering designs and work plan," Jassim Seif Ahmed Al Sulaiti told Doha News.

Sponsorship offers and bids for the much-awaited railway are expected to go out within this year, he added.

As per the network’s distribution, the railway will connect Qatar to Saudi Arabia and will be used to transport goods and passengers from and to both countries within hours, providing an easier and more efficient way of travelling for the community.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).