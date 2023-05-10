Muscat: Around 59 percent of work on the New Sultan Qaboos Hospital (SQH) project in Salalah is complete, with structural works done by nearly 98 percent, Directorate General of Health in Dhofar Governorate.

The project is expected to be ready in 2025.

The New Sultan Qaboos Hospital can accommodate 700 beds in a built-up area of approximately 100,000 square meters with 6 floors.

The hospital will contain various medical specialties, and the ground floor includes 32 departments.

The inpatient departments consist of four surgical wards, four internal diseases wards, four obstetrics and gynecology wards, four children's wards, 31 beds in the intensive care unit for adults, 16 beds in the intermediate intensive care unit, in addition to 15 beds in the pediatric intensive care unit and 38 beds in the intensive care unit for newborns and premature babies.

The project also includes 12 beds in the burns unit, 25 beds in maternity wards, 10 beds in the accident, emergency, and resuscitation unit, 32 beds in the daycare unit, and 32 dialysis units.

The work on the Al Mazyouna Hospital is 25 percent complete and is expected to be ready in 2024.

The project includes 10 outpatient clinics, a laboratory, a radiology department, a number of wards, an accident and emergency unit, a dialysis unit, a delivery unit, and an operating room.

