The Saudi National Housing Company (NHC) has announced significant progress on the first phase of its Al Forsan Suburb project in Riyadh with more than 41% infrastructure work already completed and the superstructure nearing 32% finishing.

Al Fursan is the largest urban suburb development being set up by NHC in the kingdom. Strategically located, it is near to most of the most important sites of Riyadh.

Spanning over a total area of ​​5.4 million sq m, the Phase I provides 10,540 housing units in an environment surrounded by all basic and recreational services and facilities.

This includes 24 shopping centres and two healthcare facilities in addition to 13 school complexes for boys and girls as well as social and cultural centres and a central park offering ample green space.

Unveiling its big plan for the Saudi capital city, NHC said it is working on 13 other projects covering Nasaj Town, Rasen, Saraya Al Fursan, Darat Al Fursan, Maskan Al Asayel, Al Othbah, Al Asila, Beyout Tilal, Aknan Al Fursan, Mayar, Reem Al Sakani, and Flowa.

These projects will be implemented in partnership with a group of leading real estate developers such as Retal, Nujum Al Salam, Dar Wa Emaar, Ajdan, Maskan, Thabat Al Maskan, Sumou Real Estate, Tilal Real Estate, Sataa Al Taamir, Dhahab Real Estate Development, Tamkeen, and Tamam Real Estate.

According to NHC, Al Fursan suburb is being designed to provide an integrated system for living in cities that keep pace with Vision 2030 with urban planning that contributes to providing a healthy life and a vital environment over an area of ​​35 million sq m, providing more than 50,000 housing units that can accommodate more than 250,000 people.

There is an overwhelming investor response for the premium Al Forsan Suburb project with nearly 73% of the housing units within the Phase I already sold out, it stated.

Meanwhile, NHC has announced the start of construction works on an electrical transmission station in Al Forsan suburb with a unique model design in the Salmani style.

The station will be connected to the networks via high-voltage electrical lines running 18 km long. The project aims to provide electrical service to all residential units and facilities in the first phase, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

