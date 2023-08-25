London-based Foster + Partners has revealed the designs of Equinox Resort Amaala, a hotel on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.



The hotel is located in the new Marina Village at Amaala, which houses a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums, the company said in a statement.



When complete, the village will form an integral part of Red Sea Global’s wider Triple Bay development.



Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: “The hotel is designed around four shaded green courtyards, inspired by the traditional architecture of the region, which naturally cools the air to create a comfortable and restorative environment.”



Arrivals and departures by boat or electric car are framed by a spectacular floating canopy that creates a shaded drop-off zone at the hotel’s main entrance, he added.



With a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle, the hotel comprises 128 rooms, including two luxury penthouses.

