National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of National Bonds Corporation, announced on Monday the launch of 399 Hills Park luxury residential project in Dubai Hills Estate at a investment of one billion UAE dirhams ($272.32 million)

The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, the developer said in a statement. The name of the contractor was not disclosed.

National Properties has delivered over 3,200 residential apartments, luxury villas, and retail units, and has developed several projects, including Casa Familia, Casa Flores, and Al Andalusia.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

